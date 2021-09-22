YAM V3 Market Capitalization Achieves $7.72 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00127761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00046396 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

