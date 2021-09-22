Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Underperform

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YARIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
