Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Underperform

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YARIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

