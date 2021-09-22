Ycash Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $3.80 million and $27,068.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00278243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00129868 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00180661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,599,038 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.