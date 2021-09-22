yieldwatch (WATCH) Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 19% lower against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $122,223.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,217,945 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

