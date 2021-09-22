yOUcash (YOUC) Market Cap Achieves $1.06 Billion

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. yOUcash has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $311,217.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00127156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

