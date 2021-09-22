YVS.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $412,967.50 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $412,967.50 and $91,412.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00171663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00114347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.29 or 0.07010639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.56 or 1.00126767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.11 or 0.00797772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

