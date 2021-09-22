Zenfuse 1-Day Volume Tops $84,679.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.62 million and $84,679.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00129864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046442 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

