Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 905 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.37. 68,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,071. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

