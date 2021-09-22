Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 63,335 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,335 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $167,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 404.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 155,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 93,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.97. 169,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,146. The firm has a market cap of $318.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

