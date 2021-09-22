Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $997.62 million and $85.66 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00674228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.95 or 0.01170766 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,058,462,237 coins and its circulating supply is 11,766,995,084 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

