ZKSwap Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $134.35 million and $8.24 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00067046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00167163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00108383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.58 or 0.06845715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.44 or 0.99445664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002540 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.