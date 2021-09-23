-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.16). Despegar.com posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE:DESP opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Despegar.com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

