$0.71 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 13,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

