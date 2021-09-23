$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

