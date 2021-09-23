$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

