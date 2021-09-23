$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Cowen cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Shares of CP opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

