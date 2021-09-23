$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Cowen cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Shares of CP opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.