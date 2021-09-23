$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.77. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

