$12.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $12.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.06 billion and the lowest is $12.29 billion. Tesla reported sales of $8.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $50.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $751.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $705.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.99. Tesla has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $744.43 billion, a PE ratio of 391.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $1,977,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

