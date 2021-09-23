$12.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce sales of $12.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.21 billion and the lowest is $12.67 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.02 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.86.

Charter Communications stock opened at $751.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $768.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $704.74. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

