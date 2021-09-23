15,791 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. State Street accounts for 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.94. 50,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

