$160.89 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $160.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.33 million and the lowest is $159.45 million. TowneBank reported sales of $192.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $665.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $626.02 million, with estimates ranging from $625.08 million to $626.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.