$187.60 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report sales of $187.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $745.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

