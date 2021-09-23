$187.60 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report sales of $187.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $745.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unifi.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
