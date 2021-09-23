$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Biogen stock opened at $289.32 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

