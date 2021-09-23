21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 3.5%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 20,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,076,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.