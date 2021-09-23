$226.52 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report sales of $226.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.30 million and the lowest is $218.60 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $188.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $891.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $900.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $931.01 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $976.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

