$228.23 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce sales of $228.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.60 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $193.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $883.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.56 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $965.63 million, with estimates ranging from $949.95 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 271.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

