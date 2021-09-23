2,318 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $504.47. The stock had a trading volume of 45,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $487.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

