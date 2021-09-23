$248.61 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $248.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.03 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $143.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $929.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $227,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

