$266.14 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post sales of $266.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $200.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

U stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.69. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,111,511.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock worth $146,128,922 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

