$31.19 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to post sales of $31.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $124.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $125.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $132.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

