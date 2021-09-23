$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post sales of $313.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.01 million to $317.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $224.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $944.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ROAD stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 41,251 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Construction Partners by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

