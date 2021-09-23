$35.82 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $35.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.38 million. CareCloud reported sales of $31.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

MTBC stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.85. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

In other CareCloud news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,342. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CareCloud by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

