350,000 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.24% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,988,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.