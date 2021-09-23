3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

3M stock opened at $179.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

