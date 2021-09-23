$451.90 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $451.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $200.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $197.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.62. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.