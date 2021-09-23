$502.05 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $502.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.58 million. MSCI reported sales of $425.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $645.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 135.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.