5,889 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. VeriSign comprises about 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.25. 3,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,524. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average of $215.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,815. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

