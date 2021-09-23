$63.03 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to announce sales of $63.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the lowest is $61.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $230.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $327.02 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,144,056 shares of company stock valued at $261,933,149. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.