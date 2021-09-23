$8.35 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post $8.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $67.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $770.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

