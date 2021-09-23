880,429 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 880,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,255,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.98% of The Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Honest alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNST. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Honest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of The Honest stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.22. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.