883,551 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 883,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,419,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.76% of West Fraser Timber as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFG traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.27. 18,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

