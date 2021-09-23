8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $651,687.32 and $651,451.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000221 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001379 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001453 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

