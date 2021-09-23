$98.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report sales of $98.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $59.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $363.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $9,044,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $9,214,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.