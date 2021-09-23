abrdn plc Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 26.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $3,225,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

ABMD stock opened at $348.96 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.67 and its 200 day moving average is $319.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

