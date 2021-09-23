abrdn plc Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

abrdn plc increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,889,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 446,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,872,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

