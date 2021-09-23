abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,696 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.