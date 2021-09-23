abrdn plc Sells 4,002 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

