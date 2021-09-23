abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,454 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.27% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

