Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.04

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.76. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 106,681 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

