Aditus Trading Down 4.3% This Week (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $82,334.73 and approximately $8,724.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aditus has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aditus Profile

Aditus is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

